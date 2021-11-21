Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

With DeAndre Hopkins missing games due to a hamstring injury, Christian Kirk has stepped up his game to help out the Arizona Cardinals. In his last game, Kirk caught seven of his eight targets for 58 yards and that was with backup quarterback Colt McCoy under center.

Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is a game-time decision again but if he is active, that only helps Kirk’s status with Hopkins being ruled out. Through 10 games, Kirk has 47 receptions on 56 targets for 603 yards and four touchdowns. Other than the touchdowns, he leads the team in all of those categories. The Cardinals are going to need another big game from him as they take on their NFC West divisional rival the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Kirk gets to deal with a stout Seahawks defense that is giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even with the matchup, Kirk’s usage with even the backup quarterback is enough to find him a place in your FLEX spot for your lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Kirk this week.