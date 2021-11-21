Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz continues to get good usage in the passing game for the team. In his last game, he caught four of his six targets for 46 yards. The biggest blemish against Ertz has been that he only has found the endzone in Arizona once and it was his debut with the team. Since then, he has had at least three receptions in each game, but he hasn’t gotten more than 46 yards in a single game. This is at least consistent usage in the passing game, but it probably isn’t enough for him to be started in your lineup.

This week, he may have starting quarterback Kyler Murray back under center, but if Murray can’t go it will be Colt McCoy again for the Cardinals. The good (I guess?) news is that Ertz has gotten the same usage no matter who is under center.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

The Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West divisional game. The Seahawks defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers per game to opposing tight ends as they are giving up the 16th most in the league. Ertz is a borderline start this week, but with the lack of yardage, you would be praying for a touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Ertz this week.