Ray-Ray McCloud start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is very pass-heavy and they have been able to sustain three fantasy-relevant pass-catchers in the past so is there a way for them to include a third this year? Unfortunately for Ray-Ray McCloud, I don’t think so.

McCloud is the main kick and punt returner for the team but is also their fourth wide receiver. In the receiving game, he has 17 receptions on 22 targets for 129 yards and he hasn’t found the endzone yet. McCloud had gone all season without more than 4 targets in a game and then in Week 10 was targeted 12 times. He brought in nine of those targets for 63 yards. This could be because wide receiver Chase Claypool missed the game or because he was catching passes from backup quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Either way, this sudden outburst of targets likely isn’t sustainable so don’t put much confidence in him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Ray Ray McCloud

Whether or not he gets the same amount of targets, he is going to have to deal with a much tougher matchup this week. The Steelers take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 and their defense is giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. I don’t trust McCloud this week with this matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT McCloud.