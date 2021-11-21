James Washington start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

If there is one wide receiver that benefits if the Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is under center it is his former college teammate James Washington. Because starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was on the Covid-19 list, Rudolph was under center for the team’s Week 10 game. Washington had his most targets in a game (six) all season and he brought in his first touchdown of the year.

Unfortunately, outside of that game Washington hasn’t been able to do a lot and he doesn’t have much fantasy relevance anyway, but he has less with Roethlisberger under center. Playing in eight games, Washington has had 14 receptions on 24 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown. He just hasn’t done enough consistently to warrant a spot on your fantasy roster let alone your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR James Washington

Washington has to take on the Los Angeles Chargers defense this week and they are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. He gets a slight boost if Rudolph repeats under center, but he shouldn’t be started either way.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Washington in Week 11.