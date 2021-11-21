 clock menu more-arrow no yes

James Washington start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of James Washington ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11 matchup against the LA Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

By TeddyRicketson
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) can not catch a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) defends during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The game ended in a 16-16 tie Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

If there is one wide receiver that benefits if the Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph is under center it is his former college teammate James Washington. Because starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was on the Covid-19 list, Rudolph was under center for the team’s Week 10 game. Washington had his most targets in a game (six) all season and he brought in his first touchdown of the year.

Unfortunately, outside of that game Washington hasn’t been able to do a lot and he doesn’t have much fantasy relevance anyway, but he has less with Roethlisberger under center. Playing in eight games, Washington has had 14 receptions on 24 targets for 169 yards and a touchdown. He just hasn’t done enough consistently to warrant a spot on your fantasy roster let alone your lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR James Washington

Washington has to take on the Los Angeles Chargers defense this week and they are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. He gets a slight boost if Rudolph repeats under center, but he shouldn’t be started either way.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Washington in Week 11.

