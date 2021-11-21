Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth has surpassed the veteran tight end, Eric Ebron, on the depth chart with Ebron dealing with an injury. I don’t think that Freirmuth is going to be giving it back any time soon.

While he has seen a consistent uptick in targets and snaps since Week 5, the best thing has been that even with starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missing the Week 10 game, Freiermuth still saw nine targets from the backup Mason Rudolph. On the year, he has 32 receptions on 42 targets for 276 yards and four touchdowns. He has at least six targets in each of his last four games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catchers have a rough outing against the Los Angeles Chargers defense, except for Freiermuth that is. As good as the Chargers are, they are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. With his usage and matchup, Freiermuth is a solid start this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Freiermuth in Week 11.