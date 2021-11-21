Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

When this season started, there was a debate between the three Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers on who would be the most relevant. Unfortunately, JuJu Smith-Schuster is out for the year due to injury, but Diontae Johnson has edged out Chase Claypool as the Steelers receiver to roster in fantasy.

Claypool isn’t a bad option, but he just hasn’t been as productive as the deep threat for the team. Still, he has played in seven games and he is second on the team in receiving yards. He has 29 receptions for 52 targets for 433 yards and a touchdown. He did miss their Week 10 game due to injury, but he is off the injury report going into this Week 11 game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool has to try to perform against the Los Angeles Chargers defense who are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. They have given up at least 18 fantasy points to a wide receiver in each of the last two games so that is a plus. Claypool doesn’t get the yardage needed to be relevant in this bad of a matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Claypool.