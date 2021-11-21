Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to be getting some help back to the offense this week. Saquon Barkley is expected to be back and his presence alone should take some pressure off Jones.

While he hasn’t been fantasy-relevant, Jones has had a decent year considering all that has been missing from the Giants lineup. He has played in nine games and he has completed 64.8% of his passes for 2,059 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions. He has still been able to show off his rushing ability with 50 attempts for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Even with his supporting cast improving, he still isn’t worthy of a fantasy start this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Jones is taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense which is usually considered pretty stout, but they have been generous against fantasy quarterbacks, giving up the 10th most fantasy points per game. This should be a fun game to watch, but don’t watch it with Jones as your starting fantasy quarterback.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Jones this week.