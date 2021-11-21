Devontae Booker start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Running back Devontae Booker has filled in nicely for the New York Giants with starting running back Saquon Barkley missing time with his ankle injury. Barkley is expected to play this week and if he is active, Booker will likely go back to his backup role and playing a complementary role in the offense.

Booker is dealing with his own hip injury that had him limited in practice on Friday. He has played in eight games for the Giants this season and he has 85 attempts for 315 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He has brought in 20 of his 23 targets for an additional 161 yards and a touchdown. in his last game before the team’s bye week, Booker had 21 carries for 99 yards and had 23 more through the air.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Devontae Booker

Whether or not Barkley is active, Booker is going to have to deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that is giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Booker should SIT if Barkley is ACTIVE. If Barkley is INACTIVE then Booker should be FLEXED based on his usage.