Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is not on the injury report this week. No, that’s not a typo. He’s healthy and good to go for Big Blue’s Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

In the game prior to the Giants’ Week 10 bye, Golladay caught two passes for 28 yards. That was his first game since Week 5. He was targeted three times, which tied him for the second most on the team, and he was second in receiving yards for that outing. The Giants could find a little more success throwing the ball this week against a Buccaneers pass defense that gave up 226 net air yards to Washington last week. And with Sterling Shepard on the shelf this week, Golladay and rookie Karadius Toney will be New York’s top two receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Golladay is a decent WR3 or Flex option this week.