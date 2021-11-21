Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

Like every other New York Giants wide receiver, Darius Slayton has seen his fair share of time sitting out due to injuries this season. But he’s healthy now, and should be in line to play this week when the Giants take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. Whether or not he’ll have much to contribute is another matter entirely.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

In the game prior to last week’s bye, Slayton failed to haul in the lone target he saw from quarterback Daniel Jones. That was the second week in a row he finished a game without a single catch. He’s not getting enough work to give him any consistent relevancy for fantasy football lineups.

This week, the Giants will lean on Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney as their top two wide receivers. With those two healthy, it’s unlikely that Slayton is going to get enough work to make him worth a spot in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Darius Slayton.