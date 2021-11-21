Kadarius Toney start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney looks like he will be good to go for Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Toney and veteran wide receiver Kenny Golladay are set to lead the Giants’ pass attack.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kadarius Toney

New York was on a bye last week, but in the game before that, Toney only saw one target, catching that for a nine-yard gain. But the Giants weren’t doing a ton of throwing in that one—only one player had more than three targets. Toney had a huge game in Week 5, catching 10 passes for 189 yards against the Cowboys. Since then, he’s not had more than 36 yards in a game.

He has a decent chance to show out this week against a Buccaneers team that generously gave Washington 200+ yards through the air last week. Without Sterling Shepard, Toney and Golladay will be the top two receivers for the Giants.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Toney’s worth a start, but don’t over-value him this week.