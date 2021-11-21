Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants leaned heavily on their tight ends back in Week 9, giving Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph a total of eight targets between the two. The duo will have the chance for another decent outing in this week’s Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TEs Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph

Rudolph lead the team with five targets in their last game. He managed to haul in four of them for a grand total of 20 yards. Engram caught all three targets that he saw, rolling up 38 yards on his receptions and scoring his second touchdown in two games.

With Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney both healthy this week, it could mean fewer looks for the tight ends. However, the Buccaneers have been vulnerable to the position this season, giving up four touchdowns to opposing tight ends and just over 500 yards on the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Neither Engram or Rudolph produce much on their best days, but Engram’s had a knack for scoring lately, which would give him an edge in fantasy football lineups as a low end option.