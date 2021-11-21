How the NFL playoff picture looks coming out of Week 11

The NFL is moving through Week 11 and the playoff picture continues to develop. We do get some clarity, but with seven weeks left in the season, we’re getting some more fuzziness as well.

The AFC East is officially flipped on its ear. The Patriots beat the Falcons on Thursday and then saw the Colts thump the Bills on Sunday and all of a sudden New England is in first place. They have a half game lead on Buffalo and suddenly Week 13 Monday Night Football between these two teams is a massive one.

That was quickly followed by the Vikings shocking the Packers in the closing seconds. The division rivals went back and forth before Minnesota kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. Add in the Texans stunning the Titans in Nashville and it was a wild day for the top teams around the league.

Here’s a look at what the playoff picture looks like Sunday afternoon. We still have a small afternoon slate, Sunday Night Football, and Monday Night Football to close out Week 11. We’ll drop in updates as each of the remaining groups of games wraps.

AFC playoff picture

1. Tennessee Titans, 8-3

2. Baltimore Ravens, 7-3

3. New England Patriots, 7-4

4. Kansas City Chiefs, 6-4

5. Pittsburgh Steelers, 5-3-1

6. Buffalo Bills, 6-4

7. Los Angeles Chargers, 5-4

Outside looking in: Cincinnati Bengals (5-4), Las Vegas Raiders (5-4), Indianapolis Colts (6-5), Cleveland Browns (6-5), Denver Broncos (5-5)

NFC playoff picture

1. Arizona Cardinals, 8-2

2. Dallas Cowboys, 7-2

3. Green Bay Packers, 8-3

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-3

5. Los Angeles Rams, 7-3

6. Minnesota Vikings, 5-5

7. New Orleans Saints, 5-5

Outside looking in: San Francisco 49ers (5-5), Philadelphia Eagles (5-6), Carolina Panthers (5-6), Atlanta Falcons (4-6), Washington Football Team (4-6), Seattle Seahawks (3-6), New York Giants (3-6)