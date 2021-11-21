2022 NFL Draft order: Who has the No. 1 pick after Week 11, what top ten looks like

The NFL has plenty of football remaining as the 4:05/4:25 p.m. slate is officially underway, but one thing is settled through 11 weeks. The Lions remain winless and continue to hold onto the No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft. Detroit gave the Browns a fight, but came up short and dropped to 0-9-1.

One positive to come out of the day for the Lions is that the Texans won. They went into Nashville and shocked the Titans to improve to 2-8. Even with the Lions having the tie, they would need to win two games for the Jets, Jaguars, or Texans to get past them. The Lions are having a hard enough time getting their first win. They are not winning two games this season.

This coming week is Thanksgiving and the No. 1 pick watch gets a showcase matchup on Thursday. The Lions are back for their annual Turkey Day game and they’ll be hosting the Bears. It’s safe to say the Giants are rooting for the Lions in this one. Arguably the bigger game will see the 2-8 Texans host the 2-8 Jets on Sunday. The battle for the No. 2 pick is the big deal now.

Here’s the draft order for the top 10 teams, all of whom currently have four wins or less. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon. We’ll be updating this list throughout the day as remaining results come in.