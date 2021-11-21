Antonio Gibson bounces back in second half vs. Panthers in Week 11

Update — Gibson is back! He’s gotten 9 carries in the second half so far and is up to 85 yards, which is respectable. Gibson still isn’t getting any work in the passing game and Heinicke threw a third TD — this time to WR DeAndre Carter. That made it 21-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Just when we all thought Antonio Gibson was ready to carry us to the promised land in the second half of the fantasy football season, he goes and gets benched. Washington is tied 14-14 with the Carolina Panthers heading into the half in Week 11 and Gibson has been riding the pine ever since he coughed up a fumble.

This is a big game for Riverboat Ron and the Football Team, facing his former team in Carolina. So Gibson can’t be making mistakes like this. Gibson has just 5 carries for 19 yard while J.D. McKissic has 6 carries and Jaret Patterson has 5 carries. McKissic also has a target in the passing game. So we’ll see if Gibson starts the second half of this game.

Luckily, the passing game with Taylor Heinicke has been on point so far in the contest. Heinicke threw another TD before halftime to WR Terry McLaurin. Heinicke had found Cam Sims for a TD for WFT’s first touchdown on the day. Washington could just opt to throw the ball most of the game while using McKissic for most of the downs. He’s usually the third-down back anyway and has been the more effective runner so far.