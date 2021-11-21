Miles Sanders on the bench after fumble in Week 11 vs. Saints

The Philadelphia Eagles are dominating the New Orleans Saints in the first half of Week 11, but it hasn’t been a great return for Miles Sanders. The running back was activated off injured reserve and got the start, although it may be a short-lived day due to a fumble in the redzone.

Sanders’ fumble lead to New Orleans’ only touchdown of the game. Since the fumble, Jordan Howard has taken over most of the backfield work. Howard has six carries for 45 yards. Sanders did return to action shortly after being benched, but nearly put the ball on the ground again. It’s likely to further hinder the running back’s efforts Sunday.

Jalen Hurts has been the team’s top rusher with two touchdowns on the ground on 10 carries. The Eagles lead the Saints 20-7 late in the second half. Sanders has eight carries for 47 yards in the contest so far.