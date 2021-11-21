Christian Kirk gets first targets, reception late in first half of Week 11 vs. Seahawks

UPDATE: Kirk managed a pair of targets and a single reception late in the second quarter. McCoy targeted him twice on the Cardinals final drive of the first half.

The Arizona Cardinals are impressing in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, and they’re doing it with virtually no contributions from their top healthiest wide receiver. Christian Kirk has not seen a single target in the first half. The Cardinals lead the Seahawks 13-3 as halftime nears.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy has targeted seven different pass catchers in the game. McCoy started because Kyler Murray is not yet recovered from his ankle sprain. McCoy has had to go without wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

We know Kirk is not injured in part because he was back deep for a punt return in the first half, per Darren Urban. The punt went out of bounds so Kirk did not get credit for a punt return. That has left him off the stat sheet in the first half.

Through the first half, Rondale Moore leads the Cardinals with five targets. Zach Ertz followed with four, James Conner with three, and A.J. Green, Antoine Wesley, Eno Benjamin and Darrell Daniels each with one.