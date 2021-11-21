A.J. Brown suffers hand injury injury in Week 11 vs. Texans, returns to game.

UPDATE: Brown is back in the game after taking some hard throws on the sideline from Ryan Tannehill.
A.J. Brown caught some bullets on the sideline from Ryan Tannehill.— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 21, 2021
He looks good, and is headed back in for the @Titans
UPDATE: Brown is officially questionable to return with a hand injury, but has returned to the bench area.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown hit his hand on a helmet and eventually went back to the locker room for evaluation. The Titans are already thin at wide receiver with Julio Jones on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.