A.J. Brown suffers hand injury injury in Week 11 vs. Texans, returns to game.

A.J. Brown suffered a hand injury in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham Updated
A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Saints 23-21. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

UPDATE: Brown is back in the game after taking some hard throws on the sideline from Ryan Tannehill.

UPDATE: Brown is officially questionable to return with a hand injury, but has returned to the bench area.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown hit his hand on a helmet and eventually went back to the locker room for evaluation. The Titans are already thin at wide receiver with Julio Jones on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

