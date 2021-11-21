A.J. Brown suffers hand injury injury in Week 11 vs. Texans, returns to game.

UPDATE: Brown is back in the game after taking some hard throws on the sideline from Ryan Tannehill.

A.J. Brown caught some bullets on the sideline from Ryan Tannehill.



He looks good, and is headed back in for the @Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 21, 2021

UPDATE: Brown is officially questionable to return with a hand injury, but has returned to the bench area.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown hit his hand on a helmet and eventually went back to the locker room for evaluation. The Titans are already thin at wide receiver with Julio Jones on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.