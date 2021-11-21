 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Justin Fields downgraded to OUT vs. Ravens in Week 11

Bears QB Justin Fields suffered a rib injury in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Baltimore Ravens v Chicago Bears
Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field on November 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Update: Fields has been downgraded to OUT for the remainder of the game. Andy Dalton will try to protect their 1-point lead.

Update: Fields is officially questionable to return with a rib injury. Dalton is in the game for the Bears.

The Chicago Bears haven’t had to deal with Lamar Jackson in their Week 11 contest against the Baltimore Ravens, but might be without their own starting quarterback for the rest of the contest. Justin Fields went to the medical tent before going to the locker room, meaning Andy Dalton will take over for the time being.

It’s been a rough afternoon so far for Fields and the Bears, who have not managed to score any points against a tough Baltimore defense. Fields did walk to the locker room, so this doesn’t look to be a lower body injury. The quarterback has 79 passing yards and 23 rushing yards in the game.

