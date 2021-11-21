Jordan Howard is OUT due to knee in Week 11 vs. Saints

UPDATE: Howard has been downgraded to out in Sunday’s game with a knee injury, the Eagles announced.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard suffered an injury in the third quarter after ripping off a seven-yard run. Howard landed on his shoulder, but was able to walk off the field own power and head into the medical tent, per Dave Zangaro.

The veteran running back currently leads the Eagles in rushing, despite the return of Miles Sanders to the starting lineup. Howard has 63 yards on 10 carries and played a key role in the Eagles rushing for over 200 yards against one of the league best run defenses in the New Orleans Saints.

With Howard still in the tent, the Eagles will lean on Jalen Hurts, Boston Scott, and Sanders to carry the ground game. Hurts has 56 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Scott has 16 yards on the ground. Finally, Sanders has looked solid in his first game back from injury, recording 65 yards on 11 carries.