Jamal Agnew suffers hip injury in Week 11 vs. 49ers, heads to locker room

UPDATE: Agnew suffered a hip injury and went back to the locker room. He is questionable to return to the game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are dealing with a host of injuries in Week 11 and they suffered a significant one early in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Jamal Agnew was tackled awkwardly after catching a short pass from Trevor Lawrence and injured his leg against the 49ers. Agnew limped off the field with some help from teammates.

He has turned into a do-everything guy for the Jaguars. He has 21 receptions for 211 yards and a touchdown and another 109 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries. He left the game with two rushing yards and 18 receiving yards.