 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jamal Agnew suffers hip injury in Week 11 vs. 49ers, heads to locker room

Jaguars wide receiver Jamal Agnew injured his leg in Week 11 against the 49ers. Here are the latest updates.

By kate.magdziuk
Jamal Agnew #39 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball after a catch and is defended by K’Waun Williams #24 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

UPDATE: Agnew suffered a hip injury and went back to the locker room. He is questionable to return to the game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are dealing with a host of injuries in Week 11 and they suffered a significant one early in the fourth quarter. Wide receiver Jamal Agnew was tackled awkwardly after catching a short pass from Trevor Lawrence and injured his leg against the 49ers. Agnew limped off the field with some help from teammates.

He has turned into a do-everything guy for the Jaguars. He has 21 receptions for 211 yards and a touchdown and another 109 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries. He left the game with two rushing yards and 18 receiving yards.

More From DraftKings Nation