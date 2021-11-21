 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Aaron Rodgers shares status of toe injury following Week 11 loss vs. Vikings

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers spoke to the media following Sunday’s loss and shared that he’s dealing with a severe toe injury.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Following Sunday’s 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared with reporters that his is dealing with a severe toe injury. He would not share how or when the injury occurred.

Rodgers was limited in practice on Friday due to the toe injury but still managed to put forth an excellent outing in Sunday’s loss. He completed 23-of-33 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns and performed his patented late-game magic yet again when firing off a 75-yard TD to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Rodgers’ overall health has been the topic of conversation throughout the entire football world over the past few weeks as a positive COVID-19 test forced him to miss the team’s Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. He re-emerged in last week’s 17-0 shutout victory over the Seattle Seahawks, throwing no touchdowns and one interception.

The reigning MVP’s status will be something to monitor throughout the week as the Packers are set to welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Green Bay. They’ll enjoy a bye right afterwards.

More From DraftKings Nation