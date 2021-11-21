Aaron Rodgers shares status of toe injury following Week 11 loss vs. Vikings

Following Sunday’s 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared with reporters that his is dealing with a severe toe injury. He would not share how or when the injury occurred.

Rodgers says what he is dealing with (toe) is worse than turf toe. Said he has to get through to the bye week and get some healing then.



He said it was very, very painful today. — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) November 21, 2021

Rodgers was limited in practice on Friday due to the toe injury but still managed to put forth an excellent outing in Sunday’s loss. He completed 23-of-33 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns and performed his patented late-game magic yet again when firing off a 75-yard TD to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Rodgers’ overall health has been the topic of conversation throughout the entire football world over the past few weeks as a positive COVID-19 test forced him to miss the team’s Week 9 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. He re-emerged in last week’s 17-0 shutout victory over the Seattle Seahawks, throwing no touchdowns and one interception.

The reigning MVP’s status will be something to monitor throughout the week as the Packers are set to welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Green Bay. They’ll enjoy a bye right afterwards.