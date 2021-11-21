Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb OUT for rest of Week 11 with head injury

The Dallas Cowboys were already without star receiver Amari Cooper in Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and are now without their other pass catcher in CeeDee Lamb. Lamb was slowly walking into the locker room to close out the first half and had not yet emerged from the locker room to begin the second half, according to Erin Andrews on the FOX broadcast. Andrews later said Lamb is being evaluated for a concussion and out of this game.

Lamb has three catches for 14 yards in the contest so far, as Dallas’ offense has been grounded in this game. Dak Prescott has had to look elsewhere with Kansas City giving Lamb more attention, and will now need to lean on Dalton Schultz and Michael Gallup for the rest of the game. Fantasy managers who played Lamb will be disappointed with this development, as the game script favored a pass-heavy second half for the Cowboys.