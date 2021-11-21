Opening odds for Week 12 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. We don’t have all the lines, but the books are starting to offer up early point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses.
Week 12 will kick off with the annual Thanksgiving slate of games. Unsurprisingly, the Bills and Cowboys are easy favorites. Could the Lions pull off their first win in Week 12 as they host their annual Thanksgiving game? Vegas doesn’t totally have it out of the question after their moneyline odds opened at +140 against the Bears.
Here’s our full list of Week 12 opening odds as of Sunday afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to update as lines re-open.
Bears vs. Lions
Opening point spread: Bears -3
Opening point total: 44.5
Opening moneyline: Bears -160, Lions +140
Raiders vs. Cowboys
Opening point spread: Cowboys -7
Opening point total: 54.5
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -320, Raiders +250
Bills vs. Saints
Opening point spread: Bills -4.5
Opening point total: 47.5
Opening moneyline: Bills -210, Saints +170
Bucs vs. Colts
Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5
Opening point total: 52
Opening moneyline: Bucs -180, Colts +155
Jets vs. Texans
Opening point spread: Texans -2.5
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Texans -140, Jets +120
Eagles vs. Giants
Opening point spread: Eagles -3
Opening point total: 46
Opening moneyline: Eagles -155, Giants +135
Panthers vs. Dolphins
Opening point spread: Panthers -2.5
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Panthers -130, Dolphins +120
Titans vs. Patriots
Opening point spread: Patriots -3
Opening point total: 46
Opening moneyline: Patriots -160, Titans +140
Steelers vs. Bengals
Opening point spread: Bengals -4
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Bengals -200, Steelers +170
Falcons vs. Jaguars
Opening point spread: TBD
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Falcons -110, Jaguars -110
Chargers vs. Broncos
Opening point spread: Chargers -125
Opening point total: 49
Opening moneyline: Chargers -125, Broncos +105
Rams vs. Packers
Opening point spread: Packers -1.5
Opening point total: 50
Opening moneyline: Packers -125, Rams +105
Vikings vs. 49ers
Opening point spread: 49ers -2.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: 49ers -140, Vikings +120
Browns vs. Ravens
Opening point spread: Ravens -4.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Ravens -220, Browns +180
Seahawks vs. Washington
Opening point spread: Seahawks -3.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Seahawks -170, Washington +150
