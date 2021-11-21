Opening odds for Week 12 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. We don’t have all the lines, but the books are starting to offer up early point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses.

Week 12 will kick off with the annual Thanksgiving slate of games. Unsurprisingly, the Bills and Cowboys are easy favorites. Could the Lions pull off their first win in Week 12 as they host their annual Thanksgiving game? Vegas doesn’t totally have it out of the question after their moneyline odds opened at +140 against the Bears.

Here’s our full list of Week 12 opening odds as of Sunday afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to update as lines re-open.

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bears -3

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Bears -160, Lions +140

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cowboys -7

Opening point total: 54.5

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -320, Raiders +250

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bills -4.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Bills -210, Saints +170

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5

Opening point total: 52

Opening moneyline: Bucs -180, Colts +155

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Texans -2.5

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Texans -140, Jets +120

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Eagles -3

Opening point total: 46

Opening moneyline: Eagles -155, Giants +135

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Panthers -2.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Panthers -130, Dolphins +120

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Patriots -3

Opening point total: 46

Opening moneyline: Patriots -160, Titans +140

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bengals -4

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -200, Steelers +170

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: TBD

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Falcons -110, Jaguars -110

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chargers -125

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Chargers -125, Broncos +105

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Packers -1.5

Opening point total: 50

Opening moneyline: Packers -125, Rams +105

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: 49ers -2.5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: 49ers -140, Vikings +120

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Ravens -4.5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Ravens -220, Browns +180

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: Seahawks -170, Washington +150

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.