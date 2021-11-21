 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opening odds for Week 12 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 12 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 11.

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. We don’t have all the lines, but the books are starting to offer up early point spreads, point totals, and moneyline odds. We’ll be breaking them down as the week progresses.

Week 12 will kick off with the annual Thanksgiving slate of games. Unsurprisingly, the Bills and Cowboys are easy favorites. Could the Lions pull off their first win in Week 12 as they host their annual Thanksgiving game? Vegas doesn’t totally have it out of the question after their moneyline odds opened at +140 against the Bears.

Here’s our full list of Week 12 opening odds as of Sunday afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to update as lines re-open.

Bears vs. Lions

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bears -3
Opening point total: 44.5
Opening moneyline: Bears -160, Lions +140

Raiders vs. Cowboys

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cowboys -7
Opening point total: 54.5
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -320, Raiders +250

Bills vs. Saints

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bills -4.5
Opening point total: 47.5
Opening moneyline: Bills -210, Saints +170

Bucs vs. Colts

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5
Opening point total: 52
Opening moneyline: Bucs -180, Colts +155

Jets vs. Texans

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Texans -2.5
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Texans -140, Jets +120

Eagles vs. Giants

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Eagles -3
Opening point total: 46
Opening moneyline: Eagles -155, Giants +135

Panthers vs. Dolphins

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Panthers -2.5
Opening point total: 43.5
Opening moneyline: Panthers -130, Dolphins +120

Titans vs. Patriots

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Patriots -3
Opening point total: 46
Opening moneyline: Patriots -160, Titans +140

Steelers vs. Bengals

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bengals -4
Opening point total: 46.5
Opening moneyline: Bengals -200, Steelers +170

Falcons vs. Jaguars

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: TBD
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Falcons -110, Jaguars -110

Chargers vs. Broncos

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chargers -125
Opening point total: 49
Opening moneyline: Chargers -125, Broncos +105

Rams vs. Packers

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Packers -1.5
Opening point total: 50
Opening moneyline: Packers -125, Rams +105

Vikings vs. 49ers

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: 49ers -2.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: 49ers -140, Vikings +120

Browns vs. Ravens

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Ravens -4.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Ravens -220, Browns +180

Seahawks vs. Washington

Re-opened point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Seahawks -3.5
Opening point total: 48
Opening moneyline: Seahawks -170, Washington +150

