Survivor Series 2021: How to watch and what to watch for WWE November PPV

The second-oldest annual pay-per-view on the WWE schedule returns on Sunday with Survivor Series 2021 coming live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

As has been the case for the last few years, the show will once again center around superstars of Monday Night Raw fighting superstars of Friday Night Smackdown for brand supremacy.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, November 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch

Just six matches have been announced for the show and all of them will pit Raw and Smackdown superstars against each other. Survivor Series has effectively become the All-Star game of the WWE, with there being less emphasis on storyline development and more emphasis on simply giving fans an opportunity to see wrestlers from one show mix it up from wrestlers from the other show.

As expected the ppv will be highlighted by four particular matches. We’ll have the traditional five-on-five tag team elimination matches that have become synonymous with Survivor Series since its inception as well as heavyweight bouts featuring the respective world champions of both shows. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will add another chapter to their heated rivalry before Roman Reigns and Big E. will culminate a two-month long feud between the New Day and the Bloodline.

In regards to the latter match, there’s speculation that this is where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will make his return to WWE television and officially begin the build to a showdown with Reigns at Wrestlemania 38 next April. The Rock made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996 and all month long, the company’s social media sites have commemorated the 25-year anniversary of “The People’s Champ” debut. The writing is on the wall that he’ll make a “surprise” appearance, but we’ll see if they actually follow through with it.

Full list of matches*

Big E. vs. Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match - Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and TBA)

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match - Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Toni Storm)

RK-Bro vs. The Usos

Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

*Card subject to change