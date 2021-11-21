Opening Week 12 Bills vs. Saints odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving.

The Bills took a big L against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 as they lost 41-15. The Saints didn’t fare much better against the Philadelphia Eagles as they lost 40-29.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bills-Saints Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bills -4.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bills -210, Saints +175

Opening point spread: Bills -4.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Early pick: BUF -4.5

In the week after the three games that the Bills lost previously this season, they responded with a win. Even though the Saints will theoretically have running back Alvin Kamara back, the rest of the offense has been shaky. The Bills gave up five total touchdowns to running back Jonathan Taylor, but they still have one of the best defenses in the NFL. On a short week, they will make the adjustments needed to stop the Saints' offense and reignite their own to cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.