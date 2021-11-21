Opening Week 12 Jets vs. Texans odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The New York Jets and Houston Texans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Joe Flacco looked solid in his return under center for the Jets, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Miami Dolphins. The Texans clearly watched Any Given Sunday on their flight to Nashville because they left that divisional matchup with a 22-13 win after keeping the Tennessee Titans scoreless in the first half.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Jets-Texans Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Texans -3

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Texans -160, Jets +140

Opening point spread: Texans -2.5

Opening point total: 46.5

Early pick: HOU -3

Unfortunately, somebody has to win this game and no I refuse to consider this game going into a tie. The Jets have uncertainty with what to do at quarterback with a veteran, a rookie and a fan favorite all battling to be under center of a bad team. Tyrod Taylor showed what he can bring to the Texans' offense and they have fully bought into him being their quarterback the rest of this season. This game is going to be ugly, but I think the Texans ride the momentum from this week and cover.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.