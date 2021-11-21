Opening Week 12 Bucs vs. Colts odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Buccaneers take on the New York Giants for Week 11’s Monday Night Football game. The Colts, who are featured in the first-ever midseason Hard Knocks season on HBO, decimated the Buffalo Bills, 41-15.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bucs-Colts Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Bucs -140, Colts +120

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5

Opening point total: 52

Early pick: TB -2.5

The Colts are one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into Week 12 on the back of running back Jonathan Taylor who had five total touchdowns in the team’s win. The Buccaneers are at a vulnerable point in their season, but they have the defensive line and linebackers to slow down Taylor. Plus, it is always hard to bet against Tom Brady with the way he gets fired up and can motivate his team.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.