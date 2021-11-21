Opening Week 12 Falcons vs. Jaguars odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Falcons are ready to get on to this week as they were shut out in their Week 11 Thursday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, 25-0. The San Francisco 49ers continue to roll with a 30-10 win over the Jaguars who did little to stop the 49ers' exquisite control of the game clock.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Falcons-Jaguars Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Falcons -1

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Falcons -120, Jaguars +100

Opening point spread: pick ‘em

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: Jaguars +1

Maybe it is the college football fan in me, but with the way the season is going, I just want utter chaos. Neither team getting a win here is going to move the needle much, but I really want to see the Jaguars win. If you look at their recent games, the Jaguars have met the eye test of looking like the better team. Neither offense is good, but the Jaguars actually seems more put together than the walking injury report that is the Falcons offense. Sorry fans, this game is going to be ugly, but I think the Jags leave with a W.

