Opening Week 12 Panthers vs. Dolphins odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Cam Newton returned home to Carolina and had a perfect ‘Cam Newton game’ against the Washington Football Team with fewer than 200 yards passing, a long rushing touchdown and a loss. The Dolphins took a 24-17 AFC East divisional win against the New York Jets and held off a triumphant return under center for veteran Joe Flacco.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Panthers-Dolphins Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Panthers -1.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Panthers -125, Dolphins +105

Opening point spread: Panthers -2.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Early pick: CAR -2.5

The enigma in this matchup is going to be the performance of Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers aren’t going to take advantage of the Dolphins' bad passing defense because quarterback Cam Newton can’t pass. Newton will likely scramble well, but the thing that is going to help the Panthers reach their offensive potential is CMC running the ball. This game should remain close, but I think CMC turns it on and is a problem with no answer for the Dolphins.

