Opening Week 12 Raiders vs. Cowboys odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Cowboys come into this matchup coming off a road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The good news is that they are still 7-3 and are the only NFC east team with a winning record. The Raiders don’t have much bright side to look toward, as they’re coming off a beatdown to the Cincinnati Bengals which pushed them to 5-5 in the AFC West.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Raiders-Cowboys Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Cowboys -7

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -320, Raiders +250

Opening point spread: Cowboys -7

Opening point total: 54.5

Early pick: Raiders

The Cowboys will look to bounce back at home on Thanksgiving day. If the Raiders weren’t playing so poorly at the moment, I’d be all in on them to win this game, but as it is, I think seven points is too much to give this week. The Cowboys will be without Amari Cooper and there is a good chance they’ll be without CeeDee Lamb. Ezekiel Elliott is playing through a knee injury at the moment and this quick turnaround is going to be tough on the team. I like the Cowboys to win, but the Raiders to keep it close.

