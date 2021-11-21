Opening Week 12 Bears vs. Lions odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving.

Stop me if you have heard this before, the Lions lost this week. This time, it was in a close game to the Cleveland Browns, 13-10. The Bears also lost their game this week by three points but there’s was to the Baltimore Ravens.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Bears-Lions Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Bears -3.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bears -190, Lions +160

Opening point spread: Bears -3

Opening point total: 44.5

Early pick: DET +3.5

This will be the second time this season that these teams have played as the divisional opponents met in Week 4 and the Bears came away with the 24-14 victory. Fields was the quarterback for the Bears but he left their Week 11 game with an injury and wasn’t able to return. Let’s get wild to start the Thanksgiving slate and see the Lions cover and win their first game of the year. Over his last two games, D’Andre Swift has been playing out of his mind with 266 rushing yards and a touchdown.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.