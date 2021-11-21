How to watch Survivor Series via live stream

The WWE is back on pay-per-view on Sunday with Survivor Series coming live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The second-oldest WWE pay-per-view, Survivor Series has become the de-facto all-star game for the company as superstars from Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown compete against each other for bragging rights and brand supremacy. Six matches have been announced for the event, including clashes between the respective world champions of both shows.

You will only be able to watch Survivor Series via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Below is a full list of matches for the PPV.*

Big E. vs. Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match - Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and TBA)

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match - Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Toni Storm)

RK-Bro vs. The Usos

Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

*Card subject to change