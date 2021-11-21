Full card for WWE’s 2021 Survivor Series PPV

The WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET with its annual Survivor Series event coming live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The second-oldest ppv in the yearly rotation, Survivor Series has effectively become the all-star game for the WWE as the central focus around the show is matchups featuring Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown superstars engaging battle against each other. It’s less about advancing storylines and more about giving fans an opportunity to see superstars mix it up from their counterparts of the other shows. Because of that, Survivor Series has lost some of its luster over the years as its slipped behind Money in the Bank in terms of importance.

Nevertheless, fans will be treated to six matches on the card featuring all of the respective champions facing their counterparts from the other show and the two traditional five-on-five tag team elimination matches that have been a staple of Survivor Series since its inception in 1987. The main event will most likely be the matchup between WWE Champion Big E. and Universal Champion Roman Reigns and if the rumors are true, we could get a surprise appearance from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after the match.

2021 Survivor Series full card*

Big E. vs. Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match - Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and TBA)

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match - Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Toni Storm)

RK-Bro vs. The Usos

Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

*Card subject to change