Opening Week 12 Rams vs. Packers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The LA Rams and Green Bay Packers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Rams come into this game off their bye, which followed a bad loss to the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 10. The Packers head into their bye after this game and it can’t come soon enough. They lost in the closing seconds to the Vikings in Week 11 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury he describes as worse than turf toe.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Rams-Packers Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Packers -1.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Packers -125, Rams +105

Opening point spread: Packers -1.5

Opening point total: 50

Early pick: LAR +1.5

The Rams offense got their bye week just when they needed it. This gives newcomer Odell Beckham Jr. a free extra week of practice and they had extra time to gameplan. Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury may have impacted him more than expected and if that continues throughout the week and he heads into this game at less than 100%, the Rams defense are going to take care of business.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.