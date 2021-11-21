Opening Week 12 Vikings vs. 49ers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Both teams are coming into this one on two-game win streaks, both sitting at .500, and tied in the wild card race. The Vikings stunned the Packers in Week 11, winning on a field goal as time expired. The 49ers rolled over the Jaguars, winning 30-10 to avoid losing momentum after their MNF win over the Rams the week before.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Vikings-49ers Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: 49ers -2.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: 49ers -140, Vikings +120

Opening point spread: 49ers -2.5

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: SF -2.5

Don’t look now, but the 49ers have figured out what their offense needs to be this year. They are going to use Deebo Samuel in a variety of ways, look George Kittle’s way when they need a reliable play, and control the pacing of the game better than their opponent. In back-to-back games, the 49ers have had a single drive that lasted at least 11 minutes. The Vikings offense can get you for a big play at any time, but it may be too little too late if they can’t get stops on defense.

