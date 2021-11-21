Opening Week 12 Browns vs. Ravens odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.

Both teams face questions at the quarterback position. Baker Mayfield played on Sunday in the Browns win over the Lions, but injuries are slowing him down considerably. Lamar Jackson did not play on Sunday in the Ravens win over the Bears due to a non-COVID illness. We’ll have to wait to see what their respective availabilities look like this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Browns-Ravens Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Ravens -4

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Ravens -195, Browns +165

Opening point spread: Ravens -4.5

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: BAL -4

This one is going to be a close call with the uncertainty under center for both teams. It seems like Jackson is closer to playing just dealing with sickness while Mayfield has a slew of injuries that are nagging at him. Supporting cast-wise, the Ravens are better equipped to step up and pick up any slack that they may need rather than the Browns who really can only count on Nick Chubb consistently. I think that the Ravens cover in an uglier game than fans are hoping for.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.