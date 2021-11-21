Opening Week 12 Seahawks vs. Washington odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football.

Washington has won two straight and quietly worked their way into the playoff race. Washington beat Carolina 27-21 on Sunday and that win follows a 29-19 win over the Buccaneers in Week 10. At 4-6, they’re a game back of the wild card race. The Seahawks are currently hosting the Cardinals in the late afternoon.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Seahawks-Washington Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Seahawks -2.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Seahawks -130, Washington +110

Opening point spread: Seahawks -3.5

Opening point total: 48

Early pick: WFT +2.5

Russell Wilson hasn’t quite looked the same since returning from injury and the Seahawks offense has suffered. Unfortunately, when Wilson is bad, they don’t have a star running back or anything to step up and carry the offense and they just get started slowly. Until Wilson is back to his 100% self, it is hard to put much faith in him. Combine that with the fact that the WFT got the job done against a solid Panthers defense last week and they seem to be rolling into this game with momentum and with an upset on the brain.

