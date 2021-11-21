Opening Week 12 Eagles vs. Giants odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Eagles are coming off a big 40-29 home win against the New Orleans Saints. The Giants take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of Week 11’s Monday Night Football game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Eagles-Giants Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Eagles -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Eagles -150, Giants +130

Opening point spread: Eagles -3

Opening point total: 46

Early pick: PHI -3

The Eagles let Jalen Hurts go to work and control the clock and they reaped the rewards last week. They seem to have bought in that they aren’t going to be a passing team as Hurts threw for 147 total yards, but carries the ball 18 times for 69 yards and three touchdowns in their win. The Giants offense haven’t been able to play many full games together, but the Giants defense is built to shut down the pass which won’t get them very far this week. Hurts should be able to have his way with this defense on the ground so expect another big week from the Eagles in the NFC East matchup.

