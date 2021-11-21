Opening Week 12 Titans vs. Patriots odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 11 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 12. The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Titans helped solidify that no team is actually ‘good’ this year by losing to the Houston Texans in Week 11. The Patriots had a few extra days of rest after beating the Atlanta Falcons 25-0 as part of Week 11’s Thursday Night Football game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Titans-Patriots Week 12 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Patriots -6

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Patriots -265, Titans +215

Opening point spread: Patriots -3

Opening point total: 46

Early pick: NE -6

Let’s get wild and just predict as much chaos as possible for this NFL season. Star wide receiver for the Titans, AJ Brown, dealt with injuries in the Week 11 game and his status for this one will certainly be a thing to monitor all week. The Titans showed that they can’t do much on offense without his presence and the Patriots defense showed that they can shut down teams that are lacking any sort of star players. Patriots should cover if Brown is less than 100%.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.