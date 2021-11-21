What time WWE Survivor Series PPV starts, when main event starts on Sunday

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Sunday with Survivor Series coming live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The event is set to stream live on Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. New subscribers can pay $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 per month for its premium service with no ads.

Survivor Series has become the de-facto all-star game for the WWE and even though it’s still considered a “Big 4” ppv, the company didn’t go overboard with the build this year and kept things relatively simple. As a result, we have just six matches on the card.

Each match should get about 20+ minutes of action as the superstars will actually get time to work and fill out the show. The main event will most likely be the bout between WWE Champion Big E. and Universal Champion Roman Reigns and that will probably begin around 10:45-11 p.m. ET. If the rumors of the Dwayne “ The Rock” Johnson showing up after this match are true, that will probably happen at around 11:15 p.m. ET. right before the show goes off the air.

2021 Survivor Series full card*

Big E. vs. Roman Reigns

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match - Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley) vs. Team Smackdown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and TBA)

Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match - Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) vs. Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Toni Storm)

RK-Bro vs. The Usos

Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

*Card subject to change