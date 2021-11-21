Survivor Series predictions: Who will win Big E vs. Roman Reigns and how they will win

WWE Survivor Series emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sunday, marking another edition of what has become the all-star game for the company. Fans will be treated to a handful of matchups pitting Raw and Smackdown superstars against each other but the one that will most likely main event is the titanic showdown between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E.

And you can win with DraftKings Sportsbook as well, with a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We take a look at some of the 10 questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash below.

Who will win?

Roman Reigns

Big E.

Roman Reigns has been one of the most protected champions in recent memory as he has barely taken any losses in his 440+ day reign as Universal Champion. Everyone should get their money’s worth with how good this main event ought to be, but it’s hard to imagine the Tribal Chief not walking out with the victory here.

Him standing tall, however, could lead to a certain electrifying superstar and family member making his return, but that’s for another post.

How many Usos will physically interfere in the match?

0

1

2

The Usos finding their way into this matchup is almost a given as that’s been the case in every Reigns match for the past several months. However...

How many members of the New Day will physically interfere in the match?

0

1

2

The New Day are bound to even the odds following The Usos’ involvement. King Woods and Kofi Kingston have been at war with the Bloodline on Smackdown for the past months, so they have personal stakes in this match as well.

Will Brock Lesnar physically interfere in the match?

Yes

No

Brock Lesnar is serving an on-screen suspension courtesy of Adam Pearce. The next time he’s advertised is for the December 10 episode of Smackdown at Staples Center where he’ll be sitting ringside after “buying a ticket”. I don’t think they’re in a rush to go back to Lesnar-Reigns immediately, so I’ll see he sits Survivor Series out.