Survivor Series 2021: Matches, videos, results from WWE November PPV

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Sunday with its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view emanating from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The show will once again pit superstars of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown against each other, with the main event most likely being the colossal showdown between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Big E. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

This is the 11th and final main roster pay-per-view for the WWE in 2021 with the previously scheduled TLC in December being cancelled. The last ppv was October’s Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, an event that saw Roman Reigns retain his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in the main event.

We’ll be track full results for Survivor Series here. The main event will likely get going sometime between 10:30-11 p.m. ET.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Raw Men’s Survivor Series Team vs. Smackdown Men’s Survivor Series Team (Five-on-Five Elimination Match)

Raw Women’s Survivor Series Team vs. Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series Team (Five-on-Five Elimination Match)

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. United States Champion Damian Priest