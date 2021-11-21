Latavius Murray is active for Week 11 vs. Bears

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 11 inactives and Latavius Murray is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Bears. Murray was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

As expected, Murray will suit up against the Bears. With Khalil Mack sidelined, this Ravens rushing attack should be even more productive in this game. That means good things for Murray’s managers, who have been waiting for the running back to return. He’ll likely split carries with Devonta Freeman between the 20s while taking away most of the goalline and short yardage work.

Normally there would also be the Lamar Jackson factor to consider, as the quarterback typically tops the team in rushing attempts. However, Jackson is inactive due to a non-COVID illness and Tyler Huntley will start in his place. Fantasy managers should be cautious when starting Murray over other running backs given he is coming back from an injury and in a committee, but there will be a lot of carries to be had.