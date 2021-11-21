James Robinson is active for Week 11 vs. 49ers

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Week 11 inactives and James Robinson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the 49ers. Robinson was listed as questionable this week due to a heel injury. He did not practice Wednesday before logging limited sessions Thursday and Friday.

After missing last week with a heel injury, Robinson will suit up for the Jags. The 49ers are coming off a strong defensive performance against the Rams but have been susceptible to big runs so Robinson managers should be happy about this development. The running back has full command of the backfield, so volume won’t be an issue either.

Managers can expect Robinson’s workload to be the same, as the Jaguars don’t have many other offensive weapons. Trevor Lawrence has struggled at times this season, so Jacksonville is likely to lean on Robinson again in this game. The only concern will be whether he aggravates his heel injury. Carlos Hyde is his backup and would take over if Robinson aggravated the injury.