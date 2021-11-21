Donovan Peoples-Jones is inactive for Week 11 vs. Lions

The Cleveland Browns announced Week 11 inactives and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is officially inactive for their matchup against the Detroit Lions. Peoples-Jones was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He suffered the injury in practice on Wednesday and sat out of practice the following day. He returned to the field on Friday but apparently there has been a setback and he’ll sit out of Sunday’s matchup.

This is a tough blow for the Browns, who have been ravaged by injuries to offensive skill position players over the past month along with the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. This is tough because DPJ has been an explosive wide receiver option for the Browns this season, catching 16 of 23 targets for 330 yards and three touchdowns throughout the campaign.

With Peoples-Jones out of commission in Week 11, tight end David Njoku suddenly becomes a primary tight end target to start in your lineup. Receiver Jarvis Landry also has some flex appeal here.