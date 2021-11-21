Curtis Samuel is inactive for Week 11 vs. Panthers

The Washington Football Team announced Week 11 inactives and wide receiver Curtis Samuel is officially inactive for their matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Samuel was listed as questionable this week due to a groin injury. He did not practice on Wednesday nor Thursday and was a limited participant in practice on Friday.

Samuel has clearly not fully recovered from his groin injury and we’re now entering the territory where one has to wonder if Washington will just place him injured reserve for the rest of the season. An offseason acquisition, Samuel has appeared in just two games for his new franchise this season, catching just four passes for 19 yards. Coincidentally, he would’ve been making his return against the franchise that he shined for in the Panthers should he have been cleared.

With Samuel once again out, fantasy managers should continue to lean on passing game weapons like Terry McLaurin and JD McKissic.