Kyler Murray is inactive for Week 11 vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 11 inactives and quarterback Kyler Murray is officially inactive for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Murray was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week and officially listed as questionable on Saturday.

This will be a third straight game the MVP candidate quarterback will miss and the Cardinals are now in a predicament with backup Colt McCoy also questionable with a pectoral injury. Murray has missed the previous two games for the team, a 31-17 victory over the 49ers in Week 9 and and 34-10 blowout loss in Week 10. Prior to his ankle injury, he was solidly in the running for MVP. He was completing a league-high 72.7% of his passes for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

With Murray and potentially Colt McCoy out, running back James Conner becomes a primary RB1 option for any fantasy manager looking to start him.