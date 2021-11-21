Jamaal Williams is active for Week 11 vs. Browns

The Detroit Lions announced Week 11 inactives and running back Jamaal Williams is officially active for their matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Williams was listed as questionable this week due to a thigh injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week and will get the nod to play on Sunday.

This is really good news for the Lions as Williams will hit the field for the first time in a month. He compiled 312 yards and two touchdowns before he was sidelined by his thigh injury and last appeared in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He ran for 57 yards in the contest.

If his usage before the injury is any indication, he’ll get around 12 carries against the Browns on Sunday. However, his fantasy potential is capped with D’Andre Swift sharing the backfield with him. Williams has low flex appeal for fantasy managers while the more versatile Swift has a higher ceiling given his abilities as a pass catcher.