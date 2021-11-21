Taysom Hill is active for Week 11 vs. Eagles

The New Orleans Saints announced Week 11 inactives and Taysom Hill is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Hill was listed as questionable this week due to a foot injury. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but logged a limited session Friday.

Hill is active for this contest, which is somewhat surprising considering he was unable to practice for two days. The gadget quarterback is not going to start ahead of Trevor Siemian, so this designation doesn’t mean much for fantasy managers.

Hill is going to come in for a few series and get some looks in the redzone, but there won’t be much else to go off. It will impact some of the skill position players, but even then, it shouldn’t be too much.

It feels like Sean Payton’s faith in Hill has ultimately not paid off, as the quarterback can’t overtake Siemian as the team’s starter. Even though he’s active, Hill can be left out of fantasy lineups in Week 11.